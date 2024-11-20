Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.18. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $245.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.