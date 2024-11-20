Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 452.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,858,000 after buying an additional 694,630 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after buying an additional 406,638 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $487.46 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.32.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

