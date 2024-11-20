MTM Investment Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $77.52 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

