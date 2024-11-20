MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

