MTM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,731,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

