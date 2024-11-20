Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 49,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,664,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,940,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,387,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUSA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,951. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.55 and a 1-year high of $552.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

