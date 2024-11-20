MWA Asset Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MWA Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $230.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.