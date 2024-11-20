MWA Asset Management Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,861,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,270,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of C stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.