MWA Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

MWA Asset Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

