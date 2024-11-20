MWA Asset Management Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

SPYG opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

