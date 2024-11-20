Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $24.79. 1,262,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,095,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on NNE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NNE
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 7.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at $933,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $305,000.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.