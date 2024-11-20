Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $24.79. 1,262,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,095,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at $933,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $305,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Further Reading

