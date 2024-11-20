National Grid plc (LON:NG) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.84

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.84 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
National Grid Trading Up 1.3 %
LON NG opened at GBX 987.80 ($12.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 982.17. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 645 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.54). The company has a market capitalization of £48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,773.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.
Insider Activity
In other National Grid news, insider John Pettigrew acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,039 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £2,285,800 ($2,900,761.42). Insiders purchased 220,045 shares of company stock worth $228,625,144 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
