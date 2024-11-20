Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RXRX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 8,044,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,507. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company’s revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,754.52. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,803.28. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,471 over the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.