Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.19. Newell Brands shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 615,571 shares changing hands.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Newell Brands by 72.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

