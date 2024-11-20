Noble Financial Estimates Bit Digital Q1 Earnings

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTBT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

