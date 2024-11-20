Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and traded as high as $36.45. Northway Financial shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
