Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at $8,982,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 66.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 25.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Cencora by 11.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $240.97 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.56 and a 12-month high of $251.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

