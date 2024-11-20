Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $285.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.20 and a twelve month high of $294.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.