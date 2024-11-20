Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,985,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,173.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $141.94 and a one year high of $210.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

