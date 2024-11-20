Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average of $190.64. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

