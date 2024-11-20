Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.81.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

COST stock opened at $930.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $898.80 and its 200 day moving average is $862.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $577.34 and a 12-month high of $962.00. The stock has a market cap of $412.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

