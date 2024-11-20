Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after acquiring an additional 673,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

