Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,922 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $37,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.8 %

NVO stock opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

