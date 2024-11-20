NS Partners Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 103.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $233,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 180.6% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $323.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $348.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. This trade represents a 44.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,173 shares of company stock worth $40,146,206 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.