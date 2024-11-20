NS Partners Ltd Has $62.88 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $62,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,748.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $56,144,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Intuit by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.06.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $644.17 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 14.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

