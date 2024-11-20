NS Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 189,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 262,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,567,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $193.28 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $196.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

