NS Partners Ltd Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $37,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,896,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $279.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.94 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

