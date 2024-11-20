NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 12,161,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 32,238,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

NU Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

