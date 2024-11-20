Nuance Investments LLC Has $164.48 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,826,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 455,286 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up about 5.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $164,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $390,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,071,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,652. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

