Nuance Investments LLC Has $81.76 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 321,341 shares during the quarter. IDACORP comprises 2.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $81,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 65.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 35.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.82%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

