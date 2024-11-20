Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stake Raised by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the quarter. Nuvei comprises about 1.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $27,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Trading Up 0.0 %

NVEI opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 226.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.51. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Nuvei Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.