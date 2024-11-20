Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $2,849,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.