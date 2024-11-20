OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,591 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3,834.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OGE Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after acquiring an additional 531,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.05%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.