Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,373,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 5,436,646 shares.The stock last traded at $20.67 and had previously closed at $21.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Trading Down 5.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth about $104,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.