Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,313 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after buying an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

