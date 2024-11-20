OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $223,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 29.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,187.04. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

