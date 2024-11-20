OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

