OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

NOW stock opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,061.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $938.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $829.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.39.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 33.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,373 shares of company stock worth $7,139,335. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.