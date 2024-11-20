Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,780 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 247,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

