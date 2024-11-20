Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 256.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.15. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.