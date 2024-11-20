Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $359.48 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 923,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,480,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 3.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $342.17 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

