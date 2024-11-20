Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 347 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking Dividend Announcement

BKNG opened at $4,976.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,407.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,012.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,079.50 and a 52-week high of $5,069.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,785.00.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

