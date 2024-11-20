Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its position in Oracle by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 48.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $188.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $191.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.