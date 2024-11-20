OTCMKTS:GTBIF FY2024 EPS Forecast Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

GTBIF has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $286.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.96 million.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.