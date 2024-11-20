Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares during the period.

COWZ opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

