Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $536,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 82.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 31,747 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This represents a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $388.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.56 and a 52 week high of $408.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

