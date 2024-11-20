Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.260-6.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.26-6.39 EPS.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,526. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.02. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $258.17 and a 1 year high of $408.53.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks
In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. This represents a 24.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
