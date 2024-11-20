Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 191,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 610,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $859.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

