Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 284,140 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 284,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 554,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 150,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

