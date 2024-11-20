Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,985,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,740,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 20.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 60.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.4 %

TOL stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

